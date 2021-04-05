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[Apr 5, 2021] Is it written in the stars? Where do we really live? With David Weiss! [Esoteric Atlanta]
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62 views • April 14, 2021
Figuring out what is real is always hard, and learning that you’ve been lied to about something can be even harder. Today’s episode is meant to make you think. You don’t have to agree with everything spoken about, but hopefully this will give us all an opportunity to question the narrative.
For me, as I say in the video, I don’t even know what to believe anymore. All I know is we’re not taught to critically think anymore, just to regurgitate what is told to us. What would happen in our world if we call just started questioning everything?
Make sure to join us Tuesdays with David Zublick!
To join us on Tuesday’s with David:
https://darkoutpost.tv/
Thank you to all our patrons for making this channel possible!
Want to support the channel?
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=38072021
*Want to tip the channel:
Venmo: @Brice-Watson-3
Want to support friends of the channel?
To order Tom’s Book:
https://attwooddigital.samcart.com/pr
Tom Email:
[email protected]
Ana’s channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/acmg28
Ana’s Patron:
www.patreon.com/anamarins
-To purchase the opening song:
https://chunklet.bandcamp.com/track/fever-believer
-Todd Roderick’s band, The Flying Mystics:
https://www.youtube.com/user/joselmorel
-To follow Esoteric Atlanta on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/esoteric_atlanta/
To follow Brice Elizabeth on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/briceyogashtanga/
To follow Esoteric Atlanta on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/esotericatlanta
For Business: [email protected]
-One of our community members has written a novel regarding multiverses! He's still looking for a literary agent, if anyone knows of one his email is [email protected]
For a sample of his book, here ya go! If you want the whole thing, please be sure to email him directly at the above address!
"Martha Knight’s Sisyphean task
The Novak family was finally safe, having escaped the clown-world Earth to a civilized alternate Earth. It’s not a metaphor thought up at a clever creative writing session. They had escaped by stepping through an actual shimmering portal, kind of like the Stargate, I suppose. What you’re about to read is a novel the Novaks wrote in their new reality. The book is loosely based on what they had gone through. Why write? Well, what better way to deal with trauma than writing about it?
To follow Adam and Read More of His Work:
https://adam-borowski1985.medium.com/the-illusion-of-having-a-voice-that-matters-impenetrable-social-classes-are-alive-and-well-192841536d79
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
For me, as I say in the video, I don’t even know what to believe anymore. All I know is we’re not taught to critically think anymore, just to regurgitate what is told to us. What would happen in our world if we call just started questioning everything?
Make sure to join us Tuesdays with David Zublick!
To join us on Tuesday’s with David:
https://darkoutpost.tv/
Thank you to all our patrons for making this channel possible!
Want to support the channel?
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=38072021
*Want to tip the channel:
Venmo: @Brice-Watson-3
Want to support friends of the channel?
To order Tom’s Book:
https://attwooddigital.samcart.com/pr
Tom Email:
[email protected]
Ana’s channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/acmg28
Ana’s Patron:
www.patreon.com/anamarins
-To purchase the opening song:
https://chunklet.bandcamp.com/track/fever-believer
-Todd Roderick’s band, The Flying Mystics:
https://www.youtube.com/user/joselmorel
-To follow Esoteric Atlanta on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/esoteric_atlanta/
To follow Brice Elizabeth on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/briceyogashtanga/
To follow Esoteric Atlanta on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/esotericatlanta
For Business: [email protected]
-One of our community members has written a novel regarding multiverses! He's still looking for a literary agent, if anyone knows of one his email is [email protected]
For a sample of his book, here ya go! If you want the whole thing, please be sure to email him directly at the above address!
"Martha Knight’s Sisyphean task
The Novak family was finally safe, having escaped the clown-world Earth to a civilized alternate Earth. It’s not a metaphor thought up at a clever creative writing session. They had escaped by stepping through an actual shimmering portal, kind of like the Stargate, I suppose. What you’re about to read is a novel the Novaks wrote in their new reality. The book is loosely based on what they had gone through. Why write? Well, what better way to deal with trauma than writing about it?
To follow Adam and Read More of His Work:
https://adam-borowski1985.medium.com/the-illusion-of-having-a-voice-that-matters-impenetrable-social-classes-are-alive-and-well-192841536d79
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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