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Breaking: Dr. Nepute - LOCKDWONS 10X WORSE THAN THE VIRUS
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51 views • January 12, 2021
Mirrored: https://www.facebook.com/DoctorEricNepute/posts/123424209624093
⁃ Depression and suicide ALL TIME HIGH
⁃ People are STARVING
⁃ Crime is out of CONTROL
Remember there was supposed to be 2 million people DEAD and 2%-3% fatality rate, so what happened? I’m going to explain this to you because it’s BEYOND important you’re armed with this information.
It’s also important you know how much POWER you have to help change this country. I’m serious! You are a freedom fighter, you’re a patriot, you’re what this country NEEDS the most.
⁃ Depression and suicide ALL TIME HIGH
⁃ People are STARVING
⁃ Crime is out of CONTROL
Remember there was supposed to be 2 million people DEAD and 2%-3% fatality rate, so what happened? I’m going to explain this to you because it’s BEYOND important you’re armed with this information.
It’s also important you know how much POWER you have to help change this country. I’m serious! You are a freedom fighter, you’re a patriot, you’re what this country NEEDS the most.
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