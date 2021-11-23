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Why I'm not getting the shot
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170 views • November 23, 2021
TheWayFwrd, September 4, 2021
A solo episode where I cover my reasons for not getting the shot.
This is not medical advice. This is simply my understanding of health, and my personal reasons for my choice not to receive it.
Sorry about the fuzz all over my shirt, 5 dogs in this house. Or maybe its dandruff, IDK. Lol
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jep.12147 (randomized controlled trial problems)
https://www.fda.gov/about-fda/fda-leadership-1907-today/commissioners (FDA Commissioners)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33652582/ (Reporting biases in COVID shots – ARR vs RRR)
https://medslawsuit.com/frauds/what-is-a-pharmaceutical-kickback (Drug manufacturers spend billions on influencing leading medical experts. In fact, direct to physician marketing and industry gifts account for over 80% of all promotional expenditure in the drug industry. And a recent national survey found that 94% of physicians accept some form of industry gifts or payments. )
https://thebl.tv/world-news/12-of-the-13-most-vaccinated-countries-in-the-world-are-considered-risky-for-travel-by-cdc.html (the most vaccinated countries are travel risks)
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-uk-data-offer-mixed-signals-on-vaccines-potency-against-delta-strain/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-uk-data-offer-mixed-signals-on-vaccines-potency-against-delta-strain/ (vaccine has waining effectiveness, nearing 0 after 6 months)
https://covidcalltohumanity.org/2021/08/16/majority-of-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-in-israel-are-fully-vaccinated/ (Dr. Kobi Haviv report)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2018/06/28/the-biopharmaceutical-industry-provides-75-of-the-fdas-drug-review-budget-is-this-a-problem/?sh=2d1747849ec8 (70%+ of FDA’s drug regulatory budget comes from those it is regulating).
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/08/covid-vaccines-not-proven-to-prevent-sars-cov-2-infection-or-transmission/ (Massachusetts outbreak)
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/08/02/covid-19-deaths-are-rising-and-official-data-shows-87-of-the-people-who-have-died-were-vaccinated/ (Scotland deaths)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23597717/ (only 17% of HCW report to VAERs, although 37% have said they’d identified an adverse event).
https://openvaers.com/covid-data (VAERS DATA)
https://digital.ahrq.gov/ahrq-funded-projects/electronic-support-public-health-vaccine-adverse-event-reporting-system (Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare VAERS study)
https://www.cdcfoundation.org/partner-list/corporations (CDC Foundation)
https://www.nytimes.com/2009/12/18/health/policy/18cdc.html (conflicts of interest CDC advisory on vaccines)
Clinical trials, Pfizer: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa2034577
Clinical trials, Moderna: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04470427
https://www.healthnewsreview.org/2020/08/drug-company-influence-on-journalism/ (Pharmaceutical influence in journalism)’
https://truthcomestolight.com/the-same-shady-people-own-big-pharma-and-the-media/ (Blackrock and Vanguard own everything)
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-vaccines-pfizer-moderna-delta-biden-e9be4bb0-3d10-4f56-8054-5410be357070.html (42% effective at Mayo Clinic)
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/02/19/969143015/long-term-studies-of-covid-19-vaccines-hurt-by-placebo-recipients-getting-immuni (unblinding the placebo group)
https://www.cormandrostenreview.com (corman and drosten testing protocol)
A solo episode where I cover my reasons for not getting the shot.
This is not medical advice. This is simply my understanding of health, and my personal reasons for my choice not to receive it.
Sorry about the fuzz all over my shirt, 5 dogs in this house. Or maybe its dandruff, IDK. Lol
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jep.12147 (randomized controlled trial problems)
https://www.fda.gov/about-fda/fda-leadership-1907-today/commissioners (FDA Commissioners)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33652582/ (Reporting biases in COVID shots – ARR vs RRR)
https://medslawsuit.com/frauds/what-is-a-pharmaceutical-kickback (Drug manufacturers spend billions on influencing leading medical experts. In fact, direct to physician marketing and industry gifts account for over 80% of all promotional expenditure in the drug industry. And a recent national survey found that 94% of physicians accept some form of industry gifts or payments. )
https://thebl.tv/world-news/12-of-the-13-most-vaccinated-countries-in-the-world-are-considered-risky-for-travel-by-cdc.html (the most vaccinated countries are travel risks)
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-uk-data-offer-mixed-signals-on-vaccines-potency-against-delta-strain/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-uk-data-offer-mixed-signals-on-vaccines-potency-against-delta-strain/ (vaccine has waining effectiveness, nearing 0 after 6 months)
https://covidcalltohumanity.org/2021/08/16/majority-of-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-in-israel-are-fully-vaccinated/ (Dr. Kobi Haviv report)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2018/06/28/the-biopharmaceutical-industry-provides-75-of-the-fdas-drug-review-budget-is-this-a-problem/?sh=2d1747849ec8 (70%+ of FDA’s drug regulatory budget comes from those it is regulating).
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/08/covid-vaccines-not-proven-to-prevent-sars-cov-2-infection-or-transmission/ (Massachusetts outbreak)
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/08/02/covid-19-deaths-are-rising-and-official-data-shows-87-of-the-people-who-have-died-were-vaccinated/ (Scotland deaths)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23597717/ (only 17% of HCW report to VAERs, although 37% have said they’d identified an adverse event).
https://openvaers.com/covid-data (VAERS DATA)
https://digital.ahrq.gov/ahrq-funded-projects/electronic-support-public-health-vaccine-adverse-event-reporting-system (Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare VAERS study)
https://www.cdcfoundation.org/partner-list/corporations (CDC Foundation)
https://www.nytimes.com/2009/12/18/health/policy/18cdc.html (conflicts of interest CDC advisory on vaccines)
Clinical trials, Pfizer: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa2034577
Clinical trials, Moderna: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04470427
https://www.healthnewsreview.org/2020/08/drug-company-influence-on-journalism/ (Pharmaceutical influence in journalism)’
https://truthcomestolight.com/the-same-shady-people-own-big-pharma-and-the-media/ (Blackrock and Vanguard own everything)
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-vaccines-pfizer-moderna-delta-biden-e9be4bb0-3d10-4f56-8054-5410be357070.html (42% effective at Mayo Clinic)
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/02/19/969143015/long-term-studies-of-covid-19-vaccines-hurt-by-placebo-recipients-getting-immuni (unblinding the placebo group)
https://www.cormandrostenreview.com (corman and drosten testing protocol)
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