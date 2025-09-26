PARADIGM SHIFT: AUTISM FINDINGS SHAKE VACCINE DEBATE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s press conference with Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. unveiled new findings on the causes of autism, marking a paradigm shift in how the U.S. government addresses vaccine injury. See the science linking acetaminophen to neurological developmental disorders, and the absurd reactions from mainstream media scrambling to dismiss it.