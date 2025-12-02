Israel staged chemical weapons false flag plot to drag US into Syria - Ex-Pentagon official, Dennis Fritz

Israel staged chemical weapons false flag plot to drag US into Syria—Ex-Pentagon official

📌 Among Israeli lobby pressure for regime change in Syria, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, counterpart at the Pentagon Leon Panetta, and then-CIA Director David Petraeus were the “strongest” advocates for “using force,” says ex-Pentagon official Dennis Fritz.

While then-President Obama resisted, the triumvirate were “very concerned to get the United States in there and put some skin in the game.”