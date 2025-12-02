Israel staged chemical weapons false flag plot to drag US into Syria - Ex-Pentagon official, Dennis Fritz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel staged chemical weapons false flag plot to drag US into Syria—Ex-Pentagon official
📌 Among Israeli lobby pressure for regime change in Syria, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, counterpart at the Pentagon Leon Panetta, and then-CIA Director David Petraeus were the “strongest” advocates for “using force,” says ex-Pentagon official Dennis Fritz.
While then-President Obama resisted, the triumvirate were “very concerned to get the United States in there and put some skin in the game.”