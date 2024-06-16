June 10th marked 64 days since ⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley⚡️has been Gone. But there is some news, which, unfortunately, I can’t talk about publicly just yet - Lyudmila Bentley

Today June 16, It's actually 70 days now, because I'm late posting. Thumbnail image description is at the very last below to read. Cynthia... Video description:

Translated from Russell Texas Bentley (by Lyudmila Bentley) (https://t.me/TXDPR/13713).

Donetsk. I made this video after an interview with a Federal media outlet. Today (June 10th) marked 64 days since Russell has been gone. But there is some news, which, unfortunately, I can’t talk about publicly just yet. I only ask for your holy prayers to find all of Russell’s remains. 🙏

Russell has a lot of comrades, especially in the Donetsk Army Corps.

"Texas has helped many units with drones, scopes, thermal imagers and first aid kits. The Special Forces Battalion performing combat missions in the area of Chasov Yar cherishes the memory of Russell and reminds the Ukrops that Texas' cause lives on!"