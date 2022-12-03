Russian Military from Bashkiria Send Greetings to Zelensky.Bashkortostan also unofficial called Bashkiria (Russian: Башкирия, tr. Bashkiriya), is a republic of Russia located between the Volga and the Ural Mountains in Eastern Europe. It covers 143,600 square kilometres (55,400 square miles) and has a population of 4 million. It is Russia's 7th most populous federal subject and most populous republic.

