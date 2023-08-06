Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dr. Paul E. Alexander





Dr. Paul E. Alexander, PhD, has expertise in teaching of epidemiology (clinical epidemiology), evidence-based medicine, and research methodology. He is a former Assistant Professor at McMaster University in evidence-based medicine, a former COVID Pandemic evidence-synthesis advisor to WHO-PAHO, Washington, DC (2020), and former Senior Advisor to COVID Pandemic policy in the US government, Health and Human Services (HHS), Washington, DC. He worked/was appointed in 2008 at WHO as a Regional Specialist/Epidemiologist in Europe’s Regional Office in Denmark (nations involved in assigned WHO’s project were Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Poland).





He was employed from 2017 to 2019 at the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), in Virginia, as the evidence synthesis meta-analysis systematic review guideline development lead/trainer.





Dr. Alexander worked for the government of Canada as an epidemiologist for 12 years, appointed as the Canadian in-field epidemiologist (2002-2004) as part of an international CIDA funded, Health Canada executed project on TB/HIV co-infection and MDR-TB control (involving India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangldesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Afghanistan, posted to Kathmandu).





Dr. Alexander is currently an independent academic scientist and COVID-19 consultant researcher. He is also informally providing support to some members of the US Congress.





Learn more about Paul here: https://www.drpaulalexander.com/





