Del BigTree - Episode 326 SYSTEMATIC FAILURE

Del BigTree at the HighWire





Jun 29, 2023





Jefferey Jaxen reports on the fall of Mainstream Media, and the push for Digital IDs in the US and abroad takes a new turn we predicted years ago!; Then, ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., presents the damning facts of America’s systematic failure to uphold its federally mandated duty to the public to assure vaccine safety, in a presentation you’ll never forget.





Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x0bhf-episode-326-systemic-failure.html