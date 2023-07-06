Del BigTree - Episode 326 SYSTEMATIC FAILURE

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Jun 29, 2023
Jefferey Jaxen reports on the fall of Mainstream Media, and the push for Digital IDs in the US and abroad takes a new turn we predicted years ago!; Then, ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., presents the damning facts of America’s systematic failure to uphold its federally mandated duty to the public to assure vaccine safety, in a presentation you’ll never forget.
Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x0bhf-episode-326-systemic-failure.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.