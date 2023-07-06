Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Del BigTree - Episode 326 SYSTEMATIC FAILURE
channel image
High Hopes
2615 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
198 views
Published 17 hours ago

Del BigTree at the HighWire


Jun 29, 2023


Jefferey Jaxen reports on the fall of Mainstream Media, and the push for Digital IDs in the US and abroad takes a new turn we predicted years ago!; Then, ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., presents the damning facts of America’s systematic failure to uphold its federally mandated duty to the public to assure vaccine safety, in a presentation you’ll never forget.


Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x0bhf-episode-326-systemic-failure.html

Keywords
usunited statesjefferey jaxendel bigtreehighwireicanattorneyvaccine safetydigital idsystematic failureaaron sirifall of mainstream mediapush for digital idsfederally mandated duty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket