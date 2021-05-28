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Covid-19 Vaccination MANIA
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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391 views • May 28, 2021
Science, Logic and Reason matter not. All need to be vaccinated. All WILL be vaccinated. What is behind this assault on reason and decency? Is it just about money? Let's dig deep and see.

LINKS MENTIONED IN VIDEO

FDA Says Natural Immunity Against Covid Doesn't Exist
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-26-fda-says-natural-immunity-covid-doesnt-exist.html

Science Daily: Mild COVID-19 induces lasting antibody protection, study finds
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210524110135.htm

Nature
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03647-4

Our other Vaccine Videos

Our Children as Laboratory Rats for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ACn0EcewqMC/

Vaccines, Vaccines & MORE Vaccines… DEPOPULATION?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHx0Kq7VfsrK/

Vaccine Danger IGNORED…Why?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yxbGPzpHc4Jp/

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BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
vaccinescdcconspiracydepopulationcover upeugenicsvaccine deathsted talkcorona viruscovid-19bill and melinda gates foundationeugenicistmedical experimentation on children vaccinations
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy