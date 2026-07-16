Illegal Immigration & Labor Force

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Illegal Immigration is obviously illegal. Addressing this subject is used more as a prop for political ends than for delivering approaches in a nationally unified matter for the common good. Based off of my personal experiences, I offer insights on why it’s in the national interest for common sense to override polarizing finger pointing. I should know, as I’ve known the intricacies surrounding this subject from the moment I was conceived.