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ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ ΣΚΑΡΛΑΤΟΣ ΔΕΜΕΡΤΖΗΣ 24-04-2020
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73 views • April 25, 2020
Ο Βιοιατρικός εργαστηριακός επιστήμονας κ. Παναγιώτης Σκαρλάτος, μιλάει στον Γιάννη Δεμερτζή, για τα εμβόλια.
Μια αποκαλυπτική συνέντευξη, σχετικά για τον φόβο που σπέρνουν τα μέσα μαζικής ενημέρωσης, στον κόσμο, την παρανομία, του υποχρεωτικού εμβολιασμού και όλα αυτά που έχουμε δεί και ακούσει τις τελευταίες ημέρες.
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στο κανάλι του Youtube εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Μια αποκαλυπτική συνέντευξη, σχετικά για τον φόβο που σπέρνουν τα μέσα μαζικής ενημέρωσης, στον κόσμο, την παρανομία, του υποχρεωτικού εμβολιασμού και όλα αυτά που έχουμε δεί και ακούσει τις τελευταίες ημέρες.
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στο κανάλι του Youtube εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
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