🚧 TEAR DOWN Topton FU02 FANLESS Silent Mini PC PTM7950 Ryzen 7 7730U Review & Test #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
5 views • 4 weeks ago

- SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3NZjjbh [amazon affiliate links] or on Ali Express here: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256806422470381.html - Topton Fanless AMD Mini PC Ryzen 7 7730UGamer PC Computer


- UBOXING of the FU02 HERE: 🛩️Topton FU02 Fanless RYZEN 7 7730U 8 Core 16 Thread Homelab Monero MINI PC Review #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/1IrZZ9sp1DQ


In this video I tear town the FU03 mini PC to see if I can get better temperatures using PTM7950 Temperature Phase Change Pad to get optimal results on the PC. Dropped at least 10 degrees celsius across the board, you can skip around to the results if you wish and check out my other videos on the subject linked below where I did the same with the FU02, and an RTX 3090 Nvidia GPU, where I also used K5 Pro instead of thermal pads.


PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE THANKS


CHAPTERS


- 17:09 Tore down PC with 7730U processor and board to check out


- 21:10 CPU UNDERVOLT


- 21:51 COMPUTER RESTART ON POWER LOSS


- 35:15 THE BEFORE AND AFTER TEMP RESULTS (with CPU UNDERVOLT)



OR the NEWER MODEL:


- Topton FU03 Silent Fanless RYZEN 7 8845HS Mini Gaming Radeon 780m PC Unboxing Review #wisebuyreviews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kdKwV6SvU8

- See all 8845hs here: https://amzn.to/41se9fm [amazon affiliate links]

Or See this PC on ALI:

- https://www.aliexpress.us/w/wholesale-topton-fu03.html


THE THERMAL SOLUTION I USED:


- SEE PTM7950 here: https://amzn.to/4i2xrxN and K5 PRO here: https://amzn.to/41GoowC [ amazon affiliate links ]


-------------------------------------

AND VIDEOS WHERE I USED THE THERMAL SOLUTION PTM7950


- THIS VIDEO EXPLAINS WHY I USED IT IN THE BEGINNING VERY WELL:

🚀 NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU Thermal Pad UPGRADE PTM7950 & K5 Pro Paste Guide TEST & REVIEW #wisebuyreviews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izXgX_DvkKk


- Topton FU03 Ryzen 7 8845HS Tear Down and Repaste w PTM7950 & K5 PRO Review and Test #wisebuyreviews- Youtube Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3hcIbkAnqM


- 🚧 TEAR DOWN Topton FU02 FANLESS Silent Mini PC PTM7950 Ryzen 7 7730U Review & Test #wisebuyreviews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh_SLwsJ0uI

------------------------------------



- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube Version:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh_SLwsJ0uI

- Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/JN60lauvWIQ8/

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wisebuyreviews:d/%F0%9F%9A%A7--TEAR-DOWN-Topton-FU02-FANLESS-Silent-Mini-PC-PTM7950-Ryzen-7-7730U-Review---Test--wisebuyreviews:4e





---------------


MONERO MINING TUTORIALS I WATCHED:


- BEST MONERO MINING GUIDE - How To Mine Monero | CPU Mining Windows Tutorial (XMR) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZMo1Jnd7VQ

- XMRIG HUGE PAGES MONERO MINING HOW TO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVUY1ZuoIjw

diyreviewpchome lab
