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(3.5) Phone and a Pen and Failures of Obama
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121 views • March 07, 2021
This is Episode 3.5 in a series. Check out prior episodes for the full story. Once Obama lost control of all branches of government, he didn't get the message. The voters weren't smart enough to understand how great his administration was so it was time to govern on his own. Bush 2 ramped up the executive order process but Obama set a new president. Next Trump undoes Obama and Biden undose Trump.
We have eroded our process of governing and given all the power to the President. Where's Congress in all this? Why are Supreme Court nominations so contentious?
This pattern is not good for our country especially with foreign policy decisions, say with our back and forth love for Iran.
We have eroded our process of governing and given all the power to the President. Where's Congress in all this? Why are Supreme Court nominations so contentious?
This pattern is not good for our country especially with foreign policy decisions, say with our back and forth love for Iran.
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