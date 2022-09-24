Create New Account
🤮 The WORST tasting smart drug... ⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Adrafinil vs Modafinil
jroseland
Published 2 months ago |

Jonathan finally discovers the worst-tasting smart drug, powdered Adrafinil - which is like a really crappy version of Modafinil.Update: I’ve had this package of Adrafinil for nearly two years and I’ve stopped using it because it just doesn't have the effect desired consistently (or at all). It’s probably nearing its expiration date so it’s about time for it to go into the trash! Never mind Adrafinil, just use Modafinil.


Read Biohacker Review 📑 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/946-adrafinil

Order 💲 Adrafinil

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Adrafinil-Peak

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Adrafinil-ND

Order 💲 Modafinil

ModafinilXL https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ModafinilXL (North America)

In EU and UK https://rupharma.com/eugeroics/ [RUPharma]

healthdrugsreviewbiohackingmodafinilnootropicssmart drugsadrafiniladrafinil vs modafinil

