🤮 The WORST tasting smart drug... ⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Adrafinil vs Modafinil

Jonathan finally discovers the worst-tasting Nootropic, powdered Adrafinil - which is like a really crappy version of Modafinil.

Update: I’ve had this package of Adrafinil for nearly two years, but I’ve stopped using it because it doesn't consistently (or at all) have the desired effect. It’s probably nearing its expiration date, so it’s about time to throw it away! Never mind Adrafinil, just use Modafinil.





Read Biohacker Review 📑 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/946-adrafinil

Modafinil Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything you need to know about the smart drug

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Adrafinil

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Adrafinil-Peak

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Adrafinil-ND

Order 💲 Modafinil

ModafinilXL https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ModafinilXL (North America)

In EU and UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil-EU-UK [RUPharma]





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.