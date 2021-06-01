© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coronavirus Censorship – One Year Later: The Truth is Still Out There
Follow
1
Share
Report
91 views • June 01, 2021
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall revisits an interview conducted one year ago with Dr. Judy Mikovits, the same doctor that blew the whistle on Anthony Fauci. Paying a price by being shunned by the medical community, Dr. Mikovits is unstoppable in her scientific attacks on the diabolical origins of the COVID virus.
Airdate 06/01/21.
Airdate 06/01/21.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.