International Notarial Witness Stamp

A quick video showing the thinking behind the 15 stars and highlighting one of them to represent your county (in this case in Arizona). ****MY AUDIO CUTS OUT at the 5 minute mark while showing you Anna's website and that it is a deep research historical compilation of 2500+/- articles, but the best place to get current information about assemblies and freedom is at TheAmericanStatesAssembly.net website. Also, MJ encourages people to consider getting a FREE Protonmail.com email account created if you wish to have encrypted email between others in the assemblies and to have a place where assembly information is not mixed with other emails. That is up to you, though. Sorry about the audio cut out....