Patrick Wood & Courtenay Turner: The Technocracy Takeover and the Final Betrayal
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48056 followers
3383 views • 1 day ago

To learn more, visit: https://www.technocracy.news/ and https://courtenayturner.com/


- Introduction to Technocracy and Guests (0:00)

- Courtney Turner's Concerns and Observations (3:37)

- Trump Administration's Role in Technocracy (4:46)

- Betrayal and Collaboration with Big Tech (8:17)

- Decentralization vs. Centralization of AI (10:33)

- The Role of AI in Freedom and Decentralization (16:22)

- The Depopulation Agenda and Transhumanism (23:02)

- The Impact of Asset Tokenization and Crypto (23:26)

- The Role of Robotics in Sustainable Living (43:23)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (51:52)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


