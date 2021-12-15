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ALEX JONES (2nd HOUR) Tuesday 12/14/21 • DR LEE MERRITT, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars #news #infowars #MAGA #AlexJones #RonGibson
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73 views • December 15, 2021
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WW3? BIDEN REVEALS PLAN TO ATTACK RUSSIA AS GERMANY BLOCKS PUTIN’S NORD STREAM GAS PIPELINE
Global exclusive: Alex Jones will identify the globalist international crime syndicate in control of the Covid-19 takeover as well as their plans for a permanent worldwide police state!
Meanwhile, humanity is awakening! Elon Musk & Ben Shapiro are both coming out against Big Pharma’s bioweapon vaccine!
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=Ron+Gibson+
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
WW3? BIDEN REVEALS PLAN TO ATTACK RUSSIA AS GERMANY BLOCKS PUTIN’S NORD STREAM GAS PIPELINE
Global exclusive: Alex Jones will identify the globalist international crime syndicate in control of the Covid-19 takeover as well as their plans for a permanent worldwide police state!
Meanwhile, humanity is awakening! Elon Musk & Ben Shapiro are both coming out against Big Pharma’s bioweapon vaccine!
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=Ron+Gibson+
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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