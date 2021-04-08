Your Health Vs Medical Industrial Complete 101

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Have you ever heard of the “captive agency phenomenon”? In this clip, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explains how regulators in the health industry become radically protective of pharmaceutical company interests than the companies themselves. Be sure to watch the entire episode to hear how the medical mafia have gained control over the very bodies meant to regulate them.