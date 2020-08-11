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Coronavirus cases surging but deaths are not, here's why
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36 views • August 11, 2020
Ben Swann, July 9, 2020
With new cases of coronavirus surging across the country, the nation is panicking once again talking about the need for more masks, more lock-downs and asking when we can finally get that vaccine. But hold on, because once again new numbers show that the number of people who have already had this virus is vastly higher than what’s being reported… and as the number of cases is surging, the number of deaths is not, here's why.
Ben Swann
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1h3bqESVdqkwm123Ce4ZmA
https://truthinmedia.com/
With new cases of coronavirus surging across the country, the nation is panicking once again talking about the need for more masks, more lock-downs and asking when we can finally get that vaccine. But hold on, because once again new numbers show that the number of people who have already had this virus is vastly higher than what’s being reported… and as the number of cases is surging, the number of deaths is not, here's why.
Ben Swann
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1h3bqESVdqkwm123Ce4ZmA
https://truthinmedia.com/
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