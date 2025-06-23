BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Patriot Alert: Sleeper Cells, Sovereignty & Self-Defense — Stand Ready After the Iran Strike
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
51 views • 23 hours ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

In this urgent episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, Washington 3% President Robert Burwell delivers a no-nonsense update following President Trump’s precision strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. While the mainstream media and political left push hypocritical outrage, patriots know the real threat now lies within. With open borders, sanctuary cities, and foreign terror cells hiding in plain sight, America is vulnerable—and Washington State may be ground zero. From Chinese infiltration to radical Islamist sleeper cells awaiting activation, the danger is real. Burwell urges listeners to stay alert, stay armed, and stay free—because when the system fails, you are your own first line of defense.


#TrumpWasRight #DefendAmerica #PatriotAlert #SecureOurBorders #SecondAmendmentStrong #StayVigilant #AmericaFirst #BehindTheWire #3Percenters #RebelRadio #ConstitutionMatters #StopTheInvasion #ProtectOurHomeland #BeYourOwnDefender #WakeUpAmerica #TerrorThreatIsReal #PreparedNotScared #SanctuaryStatesFail #HoldTheLine #DeepStateLies

Keywords
trumpsecond amendmentdeep stateborder securitysanctuary citiesself-defensenational securityconcealed carrypatriotismislamic terrorismsleeper cellschinese infiltrationmedia hypocrisyterrorist threatinfrastructure attacksrebel radioiran strikewashington 3 percentrobert burwelldomestic preparedness
