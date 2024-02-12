DIGITAL ID ANYONE? HOW BOUT YOUR "XXXINE PASSPORT?" NO? LOL. AND STAY OUT!

I guess this your moment... How bad do you want in? This is a metaphor for everything you're seeing. Some people see this and wonder "how can I be better and just get in that door". And some will say, "To hell w you and what's inside your doors. Nothing but stuff that kills you anyway honestly so, who even cares? A hungry person... Whos not going along w it all. They WANT you to see this... I personally think it needs a bit of, let's say, "Decoration"... Lol. FTPTB. HIT MEEEEEEEE! [email protected]

































