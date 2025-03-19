Florida Property Tax - Turtle Lady - Cigar Industry

Gov. Ron DeSantis Backs Proposal To Eliminate Property Taxes in Florida





The Florida Legislature is considering a move to eliminate property taxes in the state, a radical step that has the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis.





If actually carried out, the proposal would make Florida the first state in the country without property taxes, a prospect that has already drawn strong reactions from both supporters and opponents.





A bill filed on Tuesday in the Florida Senate calls for a formal study of how eliminating real estate taxes could affect public services and the state’s economy and housing market.





https://www.realtor.com/news/trends/desantis-eliminate-property-taxes-florida/









California approves $50 million to protect immigrants and defend state against Trump administration





California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws Friday setting aside $50 million to help the state protect its policies from challenges by the Trump administration and defend immigrants amid the president’s mass-deportation plans.





One of the laws allocates $25 million for the state Department of Justice to fight legal battles against the federal government, and another sets aside $25 million in part for legal groups to defend immigrants facing possible deportation.





https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/08/us/california-law-immigrants-trump-newsom/index.html









Oregon health advisory board member uses ‘they/them/turtle’ pronouns





This gender identity left them shell-shocked.





A member of a state panel advising the director of Oregon’s Health Authority (OHA) made a wild first impression at a meeting by proclaiming, “I use they, them and turtle for my pronouns.”





JD Holt, who also goes by “JD Terrapin” on Facebook, made the declaration with a straight face while introducing themself at a virtual council meeting on Dec. 20.





https://nypost.com/2025/03/13/us-news/oregon-mental-health-board-consumer-jd-holt-uses-turtle-pronouns/









Comprehensive Review of the Cigar Industry in 2024





As a cigar enthusiast, you might wonder how the industry fared in 2024. This review dives into the global market, regulatory changes, and new trends shaping the cigar industry.





You’ll learn about the challenges and opportunities facing cigar brands, from health concerns to internet advertising. By the end, you’ll have a clear picture of the cigar landscape and what it means for your smoking experience.





https://premiumcigarsofgeorgia.com/cigar-industry-2024/









The World's Most Expensive Humidors





All cigar aficionados need a humidor (or a few) to keep their cigars in ideal condition, and you can get a fine one for around $1,000. But over the years a precious few have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars, even millions of dollars, at auction. These special humidors, ranked in ascending order, stand out for their expense and rarity, and the final one on this list is the most expensive humidor ever to go under the hammer.





https://www.cigaraficionado.com/article/the-world-s-most-expensive-humidors









Cuba's top cigarmaker breaks record with sales of $827 million in 2024





https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/cubas-top-cigarmaker-breaks-record-with-sales-827-million-2024-2025-02-24/