Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 54 | How to Not Be a Narcissist
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1452 followers
6 views • 1 day ago

Everyone is a little narcissistic. In fact, we call the healthy form of narcissism "self-esteem". If you are injured or in pain, you will often exhibit unhealthy narcissistic tendencies as a self-protective measure. Narcissism is characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, often paired with a lack of self-awareness and empathy for others. People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) may struggle to maintain healthy personal and professional relationships because they often overlook or underestimate how their behavior affects others. Tonight, we want to focus on ourselves for a good cause: how each of us can identify areas in which we can work on to be healthy and balanced when viewing ourselves and how we see and relate to others' needs and pain. This is the essence of Christianity and what Jesus wanted to teach his disciples. "The greatest amongst you must be the servant of all... the last shall be first and the first last." How do we serve others and still maintain self-confidence or self-esteem and how can we heal from trauma that has made self-focus necessary for survival? Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-54/

Keywords
healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationnarcissismdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselingnarcissisthealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsnarcissistic behaviorfractured mindpstdheal broken hearts
