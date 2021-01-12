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MOB talks to Dr Sherri Tenpenny | Mastering Vaccine Info Boot Camp
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80 views • January 12, 2021
Michael O'Bernicia with Sherri Tenpenny, September 18, 2020
Michael O'Bernicia talks to Dr Sherri Tenpenny about her Mastering Vaccine Information Boot Camp and the information war over vaccines.
The 8-week, Mastering Vaccine Info (MVI) Boot Camp training is an intensive course that covers what you need to know and teach others about: vaccines are not safe and are not protective; the truth about smallpox and polio eradication; the difference between real and medical herd immunity; how to teach others to read a package insert if they do not have a medical background.
Most importantly, you will learn the necessary language skills to communicate key concepts in sound bites. You'll learn how to confront bullies and how to stand your ground.
You can enroll on the course at the link below:
https://www.vaxxter.com
In The Words of Eugenicists:
https://www.thebernician.net/in-the-words-of-eugenicists-genocide-by-design/
Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:
https://www.thebernician.net
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBernician/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uetIDl2vWYk
All rights reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.
Michael O'Bernicia talks to Dr Sherri Tenpenny about her Mastering Vaccine Information Boot Camp and the information war over vaccines.
The 8-week, Mastering Vaccine Info (MVI) Boot Camp training is an intensive course that covers what you need to know and teach others about: vaccines are not safe and are not protective; the truth about smallpox and polio eradication; the difference between real and medical herd immunity; how to teach others to read a package insert if they do not have a medical background.
Most importantly, you will learn the necessary language skills to communicate key concepts in sound bites. You'll learn how to confront bullies and how to stand your ground.
You can enroll on the course at the link below:
https://www.vaxxter.com
In The Words of Eugenicists:
https://www.thebernician.net/in-the-words-of-eugenicists-genocide-by-design/
Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:
https://www.thebernician.net
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBernician/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uetIDl2vWYk
All rights reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.
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