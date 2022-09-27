Finding The Lost Sheep In The Wilderness / Perfecting the Saints

1 John 5:4King James Version Bible

4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.





To comment on this video or contact me, please email me at [email protected]





If you want to see or support me in the other things I do or I am still trying to do, to occupy my time, visit my Patreon account using this link https://www.patreon.com/Juxtaposed