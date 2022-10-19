AA-153 Dale Smith is with us today to discuss censorship, corruption, division, and more

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Dale Smith is with us today to discuss the waterfront of topics from censorship, corruption, division, and propaganda. We will get into the psychological manipulation of the masses through drugs, media, coercion, and if the current trajectory can be reversed.
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