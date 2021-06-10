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Mark Steel - Court Cases Documenting The Genocide Agenda Using 5G Contaminated Vaxx
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37 views • June 10, 2021
Weaponized systems out to get you!!! The name of the game is depopulation!!! From their point of view, I think they have a winner here! This is GENOCIDE in the highest degree, we are the 99% they are the 1%!! Its time we the 99%ers to stand up and against this tyranny.
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