Tulsi Responds to WEF Webpage: "I've Literally Not Had Anything to Do With the World Economic Forum"
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
"It's unfortunate that there's a lot of false assumptions being made," expressed Gabbard.

"I've never gone to any of their events. I didn't graduate from any (Young Global Leaders Academy). So I've literally not had anything to do with the World Economic Forum."

Source: https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1599873374938808323?s=20

Keywords
tulsi gabbardworld economic forumwef webpage

