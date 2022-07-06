X22 REPORT Ep. 2816b - [DS] Is Openly Attacking The Constitution, Tyrants Are Being Exposed, Remember Your Oath

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2816b -July 5, 2022

[DS] Is Openly Attacking The Constitution, Tyrants Are Being Exposed, Remember Your Oath

The [DS] is now deploying everything they have push their agenda. As they push the people are beginning to see who does not support the constitution and those who will support the constitution. The tyrants are being exposed, those who serve must remember their oath. As the [DS] pushes they are losing the people, in the end these people will have no support, they will be left with their small minority and the people will see who they are very clearly. The awaking phase is almost complete, next phase coming.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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