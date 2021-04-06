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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0783 - Shannon Keithley - Murder charges added
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11 views • April 06, 2021
Taylor broke into Shannon's grandmother's house and, in the course of burglarizing the place, raped her as well. She fought to escape and ran to her car, calling 911 as she sped away. Unfortunately, roughly a mile away, she crashed into a concrete highway pillar and died.
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