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The Truth about Cancer Symposium - Introduction
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147 views • April 30, 2020
I filmed this while attending The Truth about Cancer Symposium, 2016, and share with you how I'm feeling after hearing the first few speakers and share my own very personal reasons for attending to learn more about treating cancer naturally.
I have just come out of Dr. Mitchell, MD's talk and how he emphasized how essential it is to address inflammation, when treating cancer naturally!
Watch now to hear my initial impressions and the advice I've learned so far!
I have just come out of Dr. Mitchell, MD's talk and how he emphasized how essential it is to address inflammation, when treating cancer naturally!
Watch now to hear my initial impressions and the advice I've learned so far!
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