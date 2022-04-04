MAGNETO-ELECTRIC WORLD AND SOUND ENERGY, GRAVITY IS A MYTH, NO SUCH THING AS AN ATOM OR ELECTRON -- Part 4

The science and history that you and I learned in school while growing up, and in documentaries and movies and shows and the news on TV (when we were young, I know you're too smart to watch that propaganda now) was all CAREFULLY MANUFACTURED to push an agenda! SURPRISE SURPRISE lolDo you think they JUST started manipulating truth, censoring truth, destroying contrary information, and controlling the narrative??? Nope. They've been doing that forever....but ESPECIALLY during the last few centuries.The atom, the electron, particle theory in general.... That's like believing in Covid 19 If you have your face plastered to the tell lie vision you're going to think there is this terrible pandemic out there that's killing everyone, and you're going to pay no attention to the vaccines or the 5G or anything else that TRULY explains the issue they created.That is what happened to all of us, for many generations, as the "powers that be" carefully and slowly altered history and pushed new theories that made no sense but were incredibly profitable and beneficial to them and their agenda.Part Four of FourShared from and subscribe to:MithChronicler