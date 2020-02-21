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U.S. Navy Declares Laser Weapons Ready to Protect Ships in Persian Gulf
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18 views • February 21, 2020
PENTAGON - La Marina degli Stati Uniti ha dichiarato un'arma laser sperimentale sulla sua base di messa in scena in avanti (AFSB) nel Golfo Persico un bene operativo e il comando centrale USA ha dato il permesso al comandante della nave di difendersi con l'arma, il capo di l'ufficio di ricerca navale (ONR) ha detto ai giornalisti mercoledì.
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