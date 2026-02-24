"How Much I Loved and Cared for You"

SMART PHONES AND SOCIETY. This is the ONLY mutual Love Song TOPIC available that can be composed that pertains to most all of humanity on this planet. DISTRACTED DRIVING Brings a Yearly GRIM TOLL with 3000 Deaths, 400,000 Injuries & 600 Non-Occupants Crushed in North America alone. Statistics are not there for the rest of the world. CANCER & Analog Phones - Hardell’s research team was itself the source of several studies included in the meta-analysis. In the October 2006 issue of the World Journal of Surgical Oncology, the investigators reported a 70% increased risk of grade III–IV astrocytomas (highly aggressive brain tumors) for analog cell phone users. This same study found a nearly 4-fold increase in risk for acoustic neuromas after 15 years of exposure to analog cell phones. MENTAL ILLNESS and SUICIDE in children and adolescents linked to smartphones. The remedy — smartphone-free children. 15-year-olds reading like 8-year olds NO SMARTPHONES before high school, suggesting parents opt for simple flip phones in order to remain in contact with kids. No social media before the age of 16. Phone-free schools, which Haidt discussed, tend to have myriad positive benefits in schools, with even some students saying they prefer a phone-free experience. More independence, free play, and responsibility in the real world. HAIDT'S RESEARCH, based on many studies and CDC statistics, showed that rates of depression and anxiety, which had been stable during the 2000s, increased by over 50% during the 2010s. Worse still are the rates of suicide which have increased by 48% for children from 10-19 years and by 131% for girls from 10-14 years of age. Haidt documented the increased loneliness and friendlessness among teens and plunging academic achievement. CELL TOWERS AND WI-FI emit a type of radiation. Cell towers have wireless antennas that emit radio frequency (RF) non-ionizing radiation. When these antennas are close to our homes and schools, our daily exposure to RF radiation is increased. RF radiation is considered a new form of environmental pollution. Effects from RF documented in scientific research include increased cancer risk, cellular stress, headaches, sleep issues, genetic damage, changes to the reproductive system, memory deficits, and impacts to the nervous system. Research has found that the cumulative dose from cell tower RF can result in significant exposure over time. Young children do not use cell phones, yet they are involuntarily exposed. Cell tower radiation exposures are nonstop day and night. We can turn our cell phones off, but we cannot turn a cell tower off. CELL PHONE USE IN THE WORKPLACE - “Employees waste an average of 2+ hours per day. Personal cellphone use can lead to significant productivity loss. Employees may become distracted by personal calls, social media, or games, reducing work efficiency. Additionally, the frequent habit of checking phones fragments their attention, making it difficult to stay focused and negatively impacting the quality and speed of their tasks. MURDER TRIALS - Several recent trials covered in the Evening News reported that the suspect was convicted due to all of the data storage retained by the smart phone at the murder scene. (Camera, Location, heart rate, microphone, etc.) DISTRACTED WALKING while looking down looking at the smart phone. It was interesting last week because the state of New Jersey, in the United States, has proposed having a USD$50 fine for distracted walkers, much like people get fined for jaywalking. Since I first wrote this post, the awareness of the dangers of text walking i.e. walking with your head down and with the person oblivious to what is going on around them, has been the cause of an increasing number of road accidents. AND ON & ON - BUT, WILL THE MASSES ever give them up?