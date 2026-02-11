DRAG QUEEN DEMANDS FOR ARIZONA LAWMAKERS TO REJECT BILL ⚧ THAT MAKES A FELONY TO PERFORM FOR MINORS

A drag queen DEMANDS for Arizona lawmakers to reject a bill that would make it a felony to perform drag in front of minors [full title would NOT fit]





Multiple drag performers, including one named Anna Molly, testified against the bill during an Arizona House Judiciary Committee hearing.





The bill aims to make it a Class 4 felony to expose minors to drag performances or allow them in venues where such shows occur.





Source: https://theworldwatch.com/videos/1611121/a-drag-queen-demands-for-arizona-lawmakers-to-reject-a-bill-that-would-make-it-a-felo/