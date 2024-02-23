✂️ Trimming Tales: Taming The Vigorous Fig Tree 🌳

🤝 Join with steven biggs as he shares insights on managing fig trees with ease. 🌱
🌳 He said that the fig tree's resilience allows for root pruning without fuss. 🌱
💪 Imagining tipping over the tree after trimming roots illustrates the control achieved. Root pruning slows top growth, ideal for maintaining manageable tree size, especially in colder climates. 🌨️
✨ Keep fig trees 6 to 8 ft tall for ease of management. 🌱
🎨 Embrace the art of fig tree care 🌳
⚡️ Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🚀
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.