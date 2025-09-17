Educational System and Human Capital

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With 3B people, China & India's human capital is amplified by education and automation. The US system is "catastrophic," failing to provide a path to employment or skilled workers. We need private sector involvement in education, not another flashy government program.
#Education #STEM #HumanCapital #Workforce #Innovation
