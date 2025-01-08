© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Why homeschooling is on the rise and what has caused it!"
In this enlightening episode of "Uncommon Sense in Current Times, show host Peter Demos sits down with Robert Bortins, CEO of Classical Conversations, to discuss the transformative power of classical education and the importance of equipping families to lead their childrens learning journeys.Show more
➡️ The mission and vision behind Classical Conversations.
➡️ How classical education prepares students to think critically and engage meaningfully with the world.
➡️ The vital role of parents in shaping their children\u2019s education and fostering lifelong learning.
With insights into the growth of homeschooling and its impact on families, this conversation will inspire you to rethink the possibilities of education rooted in faith, community, and classical principles.
Twitter/X: https://x.com/peter_demos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterDemosOfficial
Website: https://www.peterdemos.org/
Website: https://demosfamilykitchen.com/
