© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truckers & Kids Will Lead Us, Why Are You Still Complying With Mask Rules & Biden, Pelosi Are Idiots
Follow
2
Share
Report
121 views • February 05, 2022
If You Have An IRA or 401K, Transfer Over To Gold & Silver For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Truckers and children will lead us out of this, why? Because they will not comply - https://www.newzworldtoday.com/high-school-kids-lead-walkout-over-mask-mandates/
Speech from high-schooler - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-children-shall-lead-us/
Time for cops to make up their mind which side they're on - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ottawa-police-chief-threatens-to-prosecute-police-officers-who-assist-freedom-convoy/
Meanwhile in other parts of Canada - https://newspunch.com/canada-premier-of-saskatchewan-province-to-lift-restrictions-says-its-time-to-get-back-to-normal/
Really Joe, what about the vaxx companies - https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1489310513909702657
Piss Pants Pelosi says don't speak out while in china - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-tells-u-s-olympic-athletes-keep-your-mouths-shut-about-ccp/
Vitamin D benefits finally catching up with the Aimless News - https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/coronavirus/article-695495
And more on Vitamin D - https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-study-offers-strongest-proof-yet-of-vitamin-ds-power-to-fight-covid/
Mystery brain disorder in Canada - https://www.insider.com/symptoms-of-mystery-brain-disorder-in-canada-trouble-walking-talking-2022-2
Why are we vaccinating children - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/children-in-britain-up-to-52-times-more-likely-to-die-following-a-covid-shot-report-finds/
Imagine doing this to your child - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/paging-child-services/
Mask box says keep away from children - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1489342015598784514
Lefties are completely insane, how to wear a mask - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/make-stop-scientists-find-putting-pantyhose-head-creates-better-seal-makes-masks-safer/
9 excuses you can use, same as the politicians - https://thefederalist.com/2022/02/03/9-responses-you-should-use-when-the-mask-police-come-for-you/
But he's gonna cure cancer - https://twitter.com/EricMMatheny/status/1489247164786225153
Democrats are the party of fraud - https://knst.iheart.com/featured/garret-lewis/content/2022-02-03-every-arizona-democrat-voted-against-using-anti-fraud-ballots/
Bad news for food producers, Russia halts fertilizer shipments - https://twitter.com/ShaneMcAuliffe1/status/1488809979050176521
Dude fired for making antifa joke - https://thepostmillennial.com/sports-broadcaster-fired-after-making-antifa-joke-during-basketball-game?utm_campaign=64470
Do you have a bison you can ride - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/canadian-patriot-rides-a-bison/
Time for some duck curling - https://twitter.com/shouldhaveaduck/status/1489263303931039744
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1489325830433951745
Song - Humble Pie - I Don't Need No Doctor [Live] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Isseqgc2iCU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Truckers and children will lead us out of this, why? Because they will not comply - https://www.newzworldtoday.com/high-school-kids-lead-walkout-over-mask-mandates/
Speech from high-schooler - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-children-shall-lead-us/
Time for cops to make up their mind which side they're on - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ottawa-police-chief-threatens-to-prosecute-police-officers-who-assist-freedom-convoy/
Meanwhile in other parts of Canada - https://newspunch.com/canada-premier-of-saskatchewan-province-to-lift-restrictions-says-its-time-to-get-back-to-normal/
Really Joe, what about the vaxx companies - https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1489310513909702657
Piss Pants Pelosi says don't speak out while in china - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-tells-u-s-olympic-athletes-keep-your-mouths-shut-about-ccp/
Vitamin D benefits finally catching up with the Aimless News - https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/coronavirus/article-695495
And more on Vitamin D - https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-study-offers-strongest-proof-yet-of-vitamin-ds-power-to-fight-covid/
Mystery brain disorder in Canada - https://www.insider.com/symptoms-of-mystery-brain-disorder-in-canada-trouble-walking-talking-2022-2
Why are we vaccinating children - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/children-in-britain-up-to-52-times-more-likely-to-die-following-a-covid-shot-report-finds/
Imagine doing this to your child - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/paging-child-services/
Mask box says keep away from children - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1489342015598784514
Lefties are completely insane, how to wear a mask - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/make-stop-scientists-find-putting-pantyhose-head-creates-better-seal-makes-masks-safer/
9 excuses you can use, same as the politicians - https://thefederalist.com/2022/02/03/9-responses-you-should-use-when-the-mask-police-come-for-you/
But he's gonna cure cancer - https://twitter.com/EricMMatheny/status/1489247164786225153
Democrats are the party of fraud - https://knst.iheart.com/featured/garret-lewis/content/2022-02-03-every-arizona-democrat-voted-against-using-anti-fraud-ballots/
Bad news for food producers, Russia halts fertilizer shipments - https://twitter.com/ShaneMcAuliffe1/status/1488809979050176521
Dude fired for making antifa joke - https://thepostmillennial.com/sports-broadcaster-fired-after-making-antifa-joke-during-basketball-game?utm_campaign=64470
Do you have a bison you can ride - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/canadian-patriot-rides-a-bison/
Time for some duck curling - https://twitter.com/shouldhaveaduck/status/1489263303931039744
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1489325830433951745
Song - Humble Pie - I Don't Need No Doctor [Live] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Isseqgc2iCU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.