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Sandy Hook Video #11 "Sandy Hook 2019 - School Principal, Senator and FEMA Agent All Related"
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256 views • March 03, 2020
Goes into detail how that "Dawn Hochsprung", the elementary school principal who supposedly died during the shooting on 12-12-2012, is actually alive today in Kansas, living under a different name Dawn Lafferty).
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