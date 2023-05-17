Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
James Comer and the House Oversight Committee held a grand press conference to announce shocking evidence about how the CCP used the money to corrupt elected officials in the United States
10 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2h9pv8ae0e

0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

詹姆斯科默和众议院监督委员会举行盛大新闻发布会宣布令人震惊的证据，关于中共如何利用钱腐败美国民选官员，而主流媒体和情报界官员确将这些以前就被曝光的信息掩盖起来.

James Comer and the House Oversight Committee held a grand press conference to announce shocking evidence about how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) used the money to corrupt elected officials in the United States, and mainstream media and intelligence community officials did cover up this previously exposed information.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc

#mosenglish #moschinese

#takedowntheccp

@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket