Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BEGGING FOR MERCY With Zelensky’s RUTHLESS war on religion in full swing
40 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Russia Ukraine Updates


Dec 29, 2022


Asking FOR Benevolence: With Zelensky's Heartless conflict on religion going all out, head of notable Eastern Universal cloister in Kiev records Request to Kiev system to stop crackdown on Ukrainian Conventional Church.


Church doesn't meddle in governmental issues says cleric - however Zelensky's glad to call them a lot of Kremlin-paid specialists and remove the last wellspring of trust individuals have in Ukraine - God.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22s8r0-begging-for-mercy-with-zelenskys-ruthless-war-on-religion-in-full-swing.html


Keywords
presidentrussiachristianityreligionwarukrainemercyruthlesszelenskybeggingkieveukrainian church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket