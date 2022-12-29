Russia Ukraine Updates
Dec 29, 2022
Asking FOR Benevolence: With Zelensky's Heartless conflict on religion going all out, head of notable Eastern Universal cloister in Kiev records Request to Kiev system to stop crackdown on Ukrainian Conventional Church.
Church doesn't meddle in governmental issues says cleric - however Zelensky's glad to call them a lot of Kremlin-paid specialists and remove the last wellspring of trust individuals have in Ukraine - God.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22s8r0-begging-for-mercy-with-zelenskys-ruthless-war-on-religion-in-full-swing.html
