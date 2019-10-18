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8 Foods to Increase Weight in Children
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6 views • October 18, 2019
8 Foods to Increase Weight in Children.
1. Whole Grains:
Whole grains such as oats, wheat, brown rice etc. are loaded with nutrients and carbohydrates. These foods are very helpful to gain weight.
2. Chicken:
The protein in chicken is essential for gaining muscle as well as weight.
3. Potatoes:
Rich in carbohydrates, potatoes also help gain weight fast naturally.
4. Cheese:
Cheese is high in calories and fats. It is also a very good source of protein.
Eat cheese to gain weight for child, men and women.
5. Bananas:
A single banana contains 105 calories. Eat bananas to gain healthy weight.
6. Avocados:
Avocados are also useful to gain weight.
7. Milk & Cream:
Milk is a good natural source of protein and carbohydrates, not to mention other important nutrients as well making it great for weight gain.
8. Eggs.
Eggs are rich in protein, fat, vitamins and minerals, that make them an excellent food for underweight child or any age of person.
1. Whole Grains:
Whole grains such as oats, wheat, brown rice etc. are loaded with nutrients and carbohydrates. These foods are very helpful to gain weight.
2. Chicken:
The protein in chicken is essential for gaining muscle as well as weight.
3. Potatoes:
Rich in carbohydrates, potatoes also help gain weight fast naturally.
4. Cheese:
Cheese is high in calories and fats. It is also a very good source of protein.
Eat cheese to gain weight for child, men and women.
5. Bananas:
A single banana contains 105 calories. Eat bananas to gain healthy weight.
6. Avocados:
Avocados are also useful to gain weight.
7. Milk & Cream:
Milk is a good natural source of protein and carbohydrates, not to mention other important nutrients as well making it great for weight gain.
8. Eggs.
Eggs are rich in protein, fat, vitamins and minerals, that make them an excellent food for underweight child or any age of person.
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