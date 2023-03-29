Create New Account
Trans Violence is "YOUR Fault," NOT Theirs. Leftist Logic
Recharge Freedom
Published a day ago |

Leftist like David Pakman blame the Christian school for not praying hard enough to avoid the murderous rampage of a trans activist as they go out and proclaim that Christians are the enemy, and if only Tennessee hadn't enacted laws against child drag shows, that this wouldn't be happening.#nashville #trans #woke #leftists


Keywords
civil warmurderchristiansblmleftistus politicssubversionblack lives mattertake a kneetransphobiacancel culturewesley hunttrans activismaudrey halecovenant schoolnashville shootermocking christianstrans logic

