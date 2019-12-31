© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Behrman2020: Is Fear Holding Us Back From Liberty? (Dan Behrman Mad LiberTEA Time)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • December 31, 2019
Dan "Taxation is Theft" Behrman and the Mad LiberTEA Party discuss how fear is holding us back and how it's costing us valuable time we may not have. Authoritarians use it against us all the time and we still say "It's not that bad!" But when will discussing liberty become a problem...?
Full episode: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sqzZA6a1uBSw/
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Check out these links for more info or to support Dan 'Taxation Is Theft' Behrman:
Campaign: https://behrman2020.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/danfortexas
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danbehrman/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Behrman2020/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjrpyzOTuSFFrXUs18YEXPg?
Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
Full episode: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sqzZA6a1uBSw/
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Check out these links for more info or to support Dan 'Taxation Is Theft' Behrman:
Campaign: https://behrman2020.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/danfortexas
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danbehrman/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Behrman2020/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjrpyzOTuSFFrXUs18YEXPg?
Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.