Hospital Hostage Negotiations, Part 1 - Special guests Greta Crawford and Laura Bartlett

Your host Scott Schara and special guests Greta Crawford and Laura Bartlett discuss how to protect yourself and your loved ones from harm once you are admitted to a hospital.





Greta Crawford: Wife and mother of 2 from Cypress, TX. Survivor of hospital protocol. She was aware of the vaccine dangers and refused it yet had no knowledge of the drug Remdesivir. Although she was given two experimental drugs without informed consent, by God’s grace she survived to become an advocate for victims of hospital protocol. She is the founder/creator of Protocolkills.com, a website that brings awareness to all aspects of hospital protocol and offers a platform for victims to share their stories. She wants to arm everyone with the knowledge to save themselves.





Links referenced in this episode:





https://www.protocolkills.com/





ETHICS CONSULT FOR LEGALLY AUTHORIZED DECISION MAKER FORM https://www.dropbox.com/s/hkyvs9wxppr41t0/ETHICS%20CONSULT%20FOR%20LEGALLY%20AUTHORIZED%20DECISION%20MAKER%20FORM.pdf?dl=0





Infographic update https://www.dropbox.com/s/19makekz8j4pyka/Infographic%20update.pdf?dl=0





Legal Surrogate Medical Letter & Directives https://www.dropbox.com/s/5c6xtw8lvtmqy4h/Legal%20Surrogate%20Medical%20Letter%20%26%20Directives.pdf?dl=0





MPOA Medical Letter & Directives https://www.dropbox.com/s/1xky2qch3v7une4/MPOA%20Medical%20Letter%20%26%20Directives.pdf?dl=0





Patient Medical Letter and Directives https://www.dropbox.com/s/crzpj1exb1lq5nq/Patient%20Medical%20Letter%20and%20Directives.pdf?dl=0





Learn more about Our Amazing Grace here https://ouramazinggrace.net/home





