RT
Nov 30, 2022
The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of the 152mm self-propelled Akatsiya artillery unit in combat. The artillery crews are always in touch with UAV operators who perform reconnaissance of enemy positions, thus perfecting the precision of strikes.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xnd14-russian-howitzer-strikes-military-targets.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.