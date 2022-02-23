Hunter Biden buys crack cocaine from Homeless in Los Angeles plus prostitues and strippers and he also shacked up with his Dead Brother's Wife while he was still married to his first wife- Scumbag.

It is hard to believe any human could be this evil. Can you even imagine him joining the Navy and then get kicked out soon thereafter for using cocaine. Then he hires these Blook Sucking attorneys to get him off the hook. And obviously the Sniffer, predator of other people's young childrent, and the traitor Obummer who married a Man pulled some strings as well. I don't know about you, but I would love to watch the Lap Top from Hell if they ever put that out. We could watch that in the intermission when they televise the public hangings of Obummer, The Sniffer, Pelosi, and yes Anderson Cooper. Yes let;s throw Maggie Haggerman from the New York times in there as well. Did you hear that she has 3 bank accounts for her 3 children set up for her in Switzerland from the Cabal ? So that is why she goes on TV on CNN and lies through her teeth.